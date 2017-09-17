Community, police step up to help officers patroling unrest

ST. LOUIS - The ongoing civil unrest in St. Louis is putting tremendous stress on area law enforcement.
Many are now in their third day working 12-hour shifts. Others continue to recover from serious injuries like a broken jaw and dislocated shoulder.
But while you many not see it marching through the streets, support for local police is pouring in from other departments, businesses, the general public and organizations.
"I have the upmost respect for what they're doing, serving and protecting," said Leo Stephan.
Stephan is one-half of the grill master duo that makes up Hot Mess BBQ in the Metro East. After seeing coverage of the unrest and officers getting hurt, he and Brian Thompson decided Saturday to do what they do best.
"Brian and I have been doing it for quite some time, so we shoved it into third gear and went with it," Stephan said.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs