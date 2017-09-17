Community, police step up to help officers patroling unrest

More than 300 pounds of meat were delivered to area police covering the civil unrest. (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS - The ongoing civil unrest in St. Louis is putting tremendous stress on area law enforcement.

Many are now in their third day working 12-hour shifts. Others continue to recover from serious injuries like a broken jaw and dislocated shoulder.

But while you many not see it marching through the streets, support for local police is pouring in from other departments, businesses, the general public and organizations.

"I have the upmost respect for what they're doing, serving and protecting," said Leo Stephan.

Stephan is one-half of the grill master duo that makes up Hot Mess BBQ in the Metro East. After seeing coverage of the unrest and officers getting hurt, he and Brian Thompson decided Saturday to do what they do best.

"Brian and I have been doing it for quite some time, so we shoved it into third gear and went with it," Stephan said.

But to get access to St. Louis area police, they reached out to St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson for help.

Watson said he was able to work something out in no time at all.

"I called [Interim] St. Louis Police Chief [Lawrence] O'Toole, and within about three minutes they were all set up to do BBQ," Watson said.

Stephan and Thompson were able to gather enough money and donated food and supplies from groups like the St. Louis BBQ Society.

"We received $20 here, $50 there, $100 there. It was just non-stop," Thompson said.

And in a matter of just seven hours, the duo cooked and packaged up 320 pounds of meat. They said the process would normally take closer to 12 hours.

Thompson said, "Just everywhere I went, where it seemed it was going to be impossible, it all happened. It was a very trying day, but well worth it."

Stephan and Watson said it was a special moment when they got to deliver the BBQ to officers at St. Louis' law enforcement command post.

Having been in similar situations, Watson said what local officers are going through right now is very taxing mentally and physically.

"When you go home at night, you're thinking about how you have to go back tomorrow. Everybody is 12 on, 12 off," he said.

As for Thompson and Stephan, they're not ruling out another turn in the kitchen.

"I'd do it again if they called me," Thompson said.

The St. Louis Police Wives Association is also assisting officers with food. And area chaplains that work with law enforcement have been meeting spiritual needs by having prayer at roll call.

