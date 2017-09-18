(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

ST. LOUIS - The community is showing support for St. Louis area police officers.

Monday morning, the St. Louis Police Wives Association asked for the public’s help. They had a low supply of food and water to give to officers who have been working overtime since the protests and unrest.

Donors quickly stepped up. Nanette and Bob Cargill drove from Warrenton to drop off water and snacks.

“You just have to have support for your community,” Nanette Cargill said. “This is as just as much our community. Just because we live in Warrenton, this is our community also. We feel it just as much as anyone else does.”

By the end of the day, people had dropped off hundreds of boxes of food and hundreds of cases of water.

The St. Louis Police Wives Association President Barb O’Connor said the food and drink are critical for officers, who are working long hours without breaks.

“It's really overwhelming to walk into a room and see the outpouring of support from the community,” O’Connor said. “They are so wonderful and they really do love the law enforcement officers and their families. It's really heartwarming as a police wife myself to see people step forward and they really want to give with all of their hearts. We sincerely appreciate the public.”

O’Connor said the officers are in most need of water, sports drinks and snacks that they can carry with them on the go.

If you would like to make a donation, you can drop off at the Police Hall at 3710 Hampton, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also make a financial contribution online.

© 2017 KSDK-TV