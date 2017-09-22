Demonstration planned at St. Louis County outlet mall Friday

Demonstrators protest outside of the St. Louis city jail following the arrest of 123 people protesting the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis County outlet mall is being targeted by protesters one week after a judge acquitted former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.



Organizers have called for supporters to gather Friday evening on the parking lot near a Cabela's store at the St. Louis Outlet Mall in the north St. Louis County town of Hazelwood.



On Thursday, a "White Allies Only" protest in downtown St. Louis drew several hundred people. They marched to Busch Stadium, where thousands of people were attending a Billy Joel concert. The protesters were raucous but law-abiding.



Protests have occurred around the St. Louis area since a judge ruled Sept. 15 that Jason Stockley was not guilty in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)



© 2017 Associated Press