Former St. Louis officer talks close calls, body cams, and community policing

ST. LOUIS - After nearly three decades with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Eddie Simmons Jr. came out of retirement eight months ago to become Pagedale’s interim police chief. At 63, Simmons is hardly mellowing from his outspoken ways. A former police partner describes him as ‘as real as they come’.

“If there was something I didn’t like, I spoke about it,” said Simmons. “I’m a black man who is pro-black people. I am. But, I’m also pro-police.”

During his 27 years as a St. Louis policeman, Simmons had some close calls, like confronting an armed robber.

“He popped a couple of rounds and a bullet tapped my ear, man,” said Simmons, recalling the day he could have been shot in the head. “That was an experience I don’t ever want to experience again.”

Simmon’s Facebook page is more provocative than you might expect for a police chief, where he describes himself this way: 'I am a black man that is tired of the police killing my people and nothing being done about it.' He routinely uses Facebook Live to share his thoughts on a variety of community issues, like the failure of leadership to be proactive instead of responding only when there’s a crisis.

“I’ve seen on [television] at least five or six times different people are talking about ‘we’ve got a lot of work to do,” the Facebook Live video said. “Why can’t we talk about before Stockley killed Mr. Smith?”, a reference to former police officer Jason Stockley, recently found not guilty for the murder of fleeing suspect Anthony Lamar Smith, a judge’s decision that set off days of protests in the St. Louis area.

“There is no true leadership,” Simmons said during an interview with 5 On Your Side. “How can you have leadership when you’re not trying to do anything until something happens?”

As the heated body cam debate continues in St. Louis, Simmons cautions that effective police work is about more than video technology.

“Body cams, they’re not the answer. It’s the people that’s being hired. It’s the people in leadership. It’s the people. A body cam never put a pair of handcuffs on nobody,” said Simmons.

Simmons reflected on the challenge of being an outspoken black policeman that sometimes isn’t readily accepted by the black community because of decades of frayed relationships with police.

“You have to be able to go into a situation and separate yourself and function as an officer and do a job that’s extremely hard when you know that there’s wrong that’s been done.”

As St. Louis searches for a new police chief and answers to improve police relations with the people they serve, Simmons said one of his most valuable tools was simply getting out of his patrol car and talking to people.

“Everybody knew me. Every officer had somebody that they knew. If something happened the would come and talk to us.” Simmons said a greater emphasis on community policing could pay dividends.

“If I’ve got a community that doesn’t trust me as a police officer, what do I have? I don’t have anything.”

