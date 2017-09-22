How will we move forward? 5 On Your Side asked, St. Louisans answered

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - On a Friday afternoon on the Delmar Loop, several people had answers and solutions to the question: How will St. Louis move forward? They wrote their answers on a whiteboard and shared their thoughts with 5 On Your Side.

“I wrote ‘mutual understanding’ because I think there is no such thing as a one-sided problem. I think the only way for us to move forward is for police and the black community to understand each other and understand the challenges they both face,” said Juan Williams, a junior at Washington University.

Some people called for future third-party investigations for officer-involved shootings.

“It just makes sense to have an outside person or outside group judging the situation. somebody who is not one sided or the other but with an open mind and looking at the actual facts,” Raymond Douglas, a local musician, said.

Other people just had one word to share, love.

“[I] wrote 'love' because you should always trust your neighbor, [your] friends and family, and if you stick together with the people next to you, you can accomplish anything,” said Dominic Jackson, a St. Louis resident.

No matter what the answers are, the solution lies with us, the people of St. Louis.

