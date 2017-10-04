New survey shows St. Louis residents split on protests, police response

Photo: Christina Coleman KSDK

ST. LOUIS - A recent survey shows St. Louisans are split when it comes to how they view the civil unrest in our city since the Jason Stockley decision.

The survey was conducted by Remington Research Group on behalf of Missouri Scout, a political news service. The survey was conducted on September 29th and 30th. More than 1,000 "likely St. Louis General Election voters" participated.

The survey asked residents if they approve or disapprove of the actions taken by protesters, response by police and the performance of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

The results to several of the questions varied greatly by race. 29 percent of white residents polled said they "approve" of protesters' methods and actions, compared to 56 percent of African American residents.

When it came to how police have handled the protests only 16 percent of African Americans approve, compared to 57% of White residents.

Missouri Scout said the survey had a margin of error of +/-3.2% with a 95% level of confidence. But the margins of error were "significantly higher" within specific demographics due to a smaller sample size.

If you do not see the complete survey below, click here.

© 2017 KSDK-TV