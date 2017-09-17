Police report property damage, arrests in downtown St. Louis

Damage done at one business in downtown St. Louis on September 17, 2017. (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police said a group of agitators disrupted several downtown St. Louis businesses Sunday evening after a peaceful protest had concluded earlier in the day.

Around 8:45 p.m., several reports of broken windows were reported by St. Louis Metropolitan police. Businesses were vandalized at the intersection of Olive and 10th Street, and moved toward Washington Avenue. Police soon responded to help contain the crowd of an estimated 100 agitators, forming police lines in order to keep them contained.

Orders were given to the crowd to disperse near the intersection of Tucker Boulevard and Pine Street. Police said the protest was "no longer" peaceful and declared an unlawful assembly.

One bike officer was transported to an area hospital to be treated for a leg injury. The injury was not classified as life-threatening. Several St. Louis County officers were exposed to unknown chemicals and treated by the St. Louis Fire Department.

5 On Your Side reporters saw multiple arrests being made, although police have not yet given a number.

A separate, peaceful protest was held Sunday afternoon in front of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on the 1900 block of Olive Street. Protest leaders disbanded the group around 7 p.m.

This is a developing story.

