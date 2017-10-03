Protest leaders: We're not going away, in spite of arrests

Protesters inside Busch Stadium display a banner during the third inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers. (Photo by Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK-TV)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Protest leaders in St. Louis say the arrest of a clergyman who was taken to the ground and subdued with pepper spray is the latest incident in which police have been responsible for "unnecessary and dangerous violence" against demonstrators.



About 20 faith leaders and other protest organizers gathered Monday at Wayman AME Church to pledge that law-abiding but disruptive demonstrations will continue. They also allege that police have too often become violent with protesters.

The Rev. Darryl Gray of the Missouri Baptist State Convention was arrested Friday night near Busch Stadium. The protest was among many since a judge last month acquitted former police officer Jason Stockley in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith..



Messages seeking comment from police and Mayor Lyda Krewson's office were not immediately returned.

