Protests turn violent as night falls in St. Louis

Tear gas in the Central West End on Friday night. (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Protests in St. Louis turned violent Friday night after remaining largely peaceful throughout the day.

Nine officers were injured during violent protests throughout Friday. One officer was seriously injured when someone threw a brick at a police line. At least two other officers were hurt by chemicals.

As of 6 p.m., 23 people had been arrested.

Protests began downtown Friday morning after a judge's ruling came down acquitting former police officer Jason Stockley of first-degree murder in the 2011 death of Anthony Lamar Smith. During daylight hours, the protests remained largely peaceful, but there were 13 arrests and four officers that suffered minor injuries. Interim Chief Lawrence O’Toole says the officers suffered minor injuries: one sustained a hand injury and was treated at the scene and release. The other three refused medical attention. One of those officers was struck in the head with a water bottle, one was knocked off their patrol bike, and another was pinned on the patrol bike.

O’Toole says the first person was arrested at 14th Street and Washington Avenue around 11 a.m. for damaging a police car. That person was charged with destruction of property and failure to obey.

Agitators damaging a police car. Those causing destruction distract from the mission of peaceful protesters. #STLVerdict pic.twitter.com/Rbtpo1gAxc — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 15, 2017

Rocks & water bottles have been thrown at our officers throughout the day. Officers used great restraint. #STLVerdict pic.twitter.com/LIl2OxKhcO — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 15, 2017

Twelve more people were arrested at 315 S. Tucker Blvd. for offenses ranging from second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer to failure to disburse. O'Toole says officers deployed mace after an officer was hit with a water bottle, and they're wearing protective gear because they've been hit with objects.

SEPTEMBER 15: Protestors march through St. Louis streets following a not guilty verdict of former police officer Jason Stockley, who was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith. (Photo: Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images, Custom)

They marched to the on-ramp of I-64 at Clark Street, but officers on bicycles formed a human chain to prevent them from shutting down highway traffic. The protesters left that area without any physical confrontations.

Police use cars and bike teams to block the entrance to Highway 64 as protesters walk through the streets of St. Louis following the announcement of a non-guilty verdict of a former white St. Louis policeman in the 2011 shooting of a black man, in St. Louis on September 15, 2017. Jason Stockley was acquitted of first degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith on Dec. 11, 2011 following a high-speed chase. Protesters have vowed civil disobedence. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI (Photo: BILL GREENBLATT, Custom)

Around 7 p.m., the crowd moved to the Central West End where numbers grew. They marched peacefully through the neighborhood, chanting and holding a sit-in. It wasn't until after dark that the protests turned violent.

After dark, the large group began to disperse, with many people heading home and others breaking into smaller groups. One of those groups headed to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home and threw rocks at her windows.

Meanwhile, others threw a brick at a police line, seriously injuring an officer. That's when officers began to spray tear gas in attempts to break up the crowds.

Agitators in the Central West End smashed the windows of several businesses, including the Schlafly branch of the St. Louis Public Library and Culpeppers.

