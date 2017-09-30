Protesters return to Galleria for further demonstrations

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - For the second weekend in a row, protesters returned to The Galleria in Richmond Heights.

The protesters started inside The Galleria, but eventually, marchers found their way outside and blocked traffic at a busy intersection.

Security did not allow 5 On Your Side inside the St. Louis Galleria as protesters walked through the mall, but we caught up with them as soon as they left the building.

The demonstration was just one week after police arrested 22 protesters at the mall.

"Our women, our children, our grandmothers, our men. They manhandled them and we came back to let them know, look, we're not scared. You can expect us. We're going to be here. You're going to get tired before we do."

State Rep. Bruce Franks Jr. and St. Louis 5th Ward Democratic Committeeman Rasheen Aldridge say police tactics were different this week.

"They finally did their job. They let us do what we've been doing, being peaceful, protesting."

5 On Your Side asked why protesters why they chose the mall to deliver their message.

"You go into the mall. You educate and empower folks who might not want to do it on their own."

"Usually they only understand is money. So, we're going to stop their money revenue and maybe they'll have us come to the table and understand that they need to have the right people at the table so they can stop killing us."

We also asked how long the St. Louis area can expect protests to continue.

"100 days, 200 days, 300 days... until they understand the message [of] they really need to stop killing us."

"Until they get the message through their head. Until they truly understand that they're going to stop killing us."

There were fewer people Saturday protesting than seen at some of the other protests, especially those happening in the first few days after the Jason Stockley ruling was announced.

Protest leaders say that is not a sign of winding down.

© 2017 KSDK-TV