Protesters take over St. Charles' Main Street

ST. CHARLES, MO. - Demonstrators marched through St. Charles' Main Street Friday night in continued protest of last week's not guilty verdict of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley.

Protesters first gathered at the parking lot of the St. Louis Outlet Mall in north St. Louis County before heading off to St. Charles. Around 9 p.m., the crowd regrouped and walked down the street toward Octoberfest celebrations.

One officer told 5 On Your Side there were not any reports of injuries during the peaceful protest.

