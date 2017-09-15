SLMPD officer injured by thrown brick

The officer was in a police line when he was injured. (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis police officer who was in a police line Friday night was seriously injured by a brick thrown by a demonstrator.

According to SLMPD, the officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the Central West End, and prompted the police department to begin deploying tear gas to disperse crowds.

Meanwhile, other demonstrators had moved to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson house and vandalized it by throwing rocks through her windows.

