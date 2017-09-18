St. Louis police: 123 people arrested Sunday night

Around 80 people were arrested Sunday as protests over the Jason Stockley acquittal in downtown St. Louis turned violent. Hundreds have gathered every day since the announcement to decry the judge's ruling and call for racial equity. Photo: KSDK

A total of 123 people were arrested Sunday night after a third night of protests in St. Louis ended with damage, a press release from police said.

St. Louis Metropolitan police said a group of agitators disrupted several downtown St. Louis businesses Sunday evening after a peaceful protest had concluded earlier in the day. On Monday, a press release from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police said they arrested 123 people.

Of the 121 people identified in the press release, 119 were arrested for failure to disperse. One person was charged with disturbance of the peace and another was charged with operating a bike on a sidewalk and driving the wrong way on the street. One person was charged with resisting arrest in addition to failure to disperse.

They also identified three people arrested Saturday. One man — 18-year-old Devin Taylor — was charged with knowingly burning and resisting arrest. The other two were charged with failure to disperse.

Sunday arrest log

