Tension mounts in The Loop as protests continue

Demonstrators gather at the Delmar Loop Saturday evening to protest the 'not guilty' verdict of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley. (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - This is a developing story.

One day after 33 arrests were made during the demonstrations in downtown St. Louis and the Central West End, protests continued into Saturday in The Loop.

Around 9 p.m., the organized crowd announced they deemed the protest a success, citing zero arrests reported for the entirety of the day. The crowd dispersed shortly thereafter. About an hour later, a smaller, separate crowd gathered at the intersection of Delmar Boulevard and Leland Avenue. A police line formed once the tension between demonstrators and police grew. One person reportedly threw a red substance on the shield an officer was holding.

As protesters and police clashed, one of the windows in the nearby Starbucks was broken. Several other businesses and cars were also vandalized as police moved in on the crowd. 5 On Your Side's Jacob Long tweeted, "Almost every storefront in the Loop is destroyed."

Police announced the demonstration was no longer a lawful assembly and asked them to disperse. Several arrests were made as businesses were being targeted, although no number was given.

Protesters first gathered in Keiner Plaza early Saturday afternoon, but soon headed towards the Delmar Loop as nightfall approached. Several hundred demonstrators walked in-between traffic, including a "die-in" at the intersection of Delmar and Skinker, and resumed their marches alongside sidewalks and streets.

Among the crowd was Nick Cannon, former host of NBC's America's Got Talent. Cannon was wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who caused controversy for kneeling during the national anthem in 2016.

Earlier Saturday morning, demonstrators took to two west St. Louis County malls - Chesterfield Mall and West County Center - to protest the 'not guilty' verdict of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley. Those demonstrating shouted, "Black lives matter! No justice, no peace!"

