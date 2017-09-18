U City woman calls for unity after Delmar damage

Anne Worcester said she wanted to show people there is a way to respect both law enforcement and those marching to bring awareness to issues in the community. (Photo: KSDK)

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO. - One woman was moved to action after seeing her University City community vandalized on TV.

Anne Worcester watched the news coverage as people started breaking windows in the Loop Saturday night. She was at home at the time, but decided she wanted to help.

She grabbed the Black Lives Matter sign she keeps in her front yard, as well as a broom, and headed to the Loop.

“It seems like hatred is accelerating and tolerance has totally gone away,” Worcester said “And sometimes reason has gone out the door. That’s not ok.”

Five On Your Side first met Worcester as she was sweeping up glass outside a broken Starbucks window, and reporter Casey Nolen interviewed her live on air. She passionately shared her frustration about the violence in her community, and called for unity.

On Sunday, we caught up with her again.

Worcester explained, she wasn’t marching with protesters that night. But she supports much of the movement’s calls for change. She keeps the Black Lives Matter sign in her yard.

“You have to have an equal and equitable system and we don’t. So here's the fantastic news, we can make it better.”

She also supports the police trying to keep University City safe, and spent time thanking officers that night in the Loop.

Worcester said she wanted to show people there is a way to respect both law enforcement and those marching to bring awareness to issues in the community.

“I want to make sure that folks realize Black Lives Matter is not independent of appreciating and respecting “Blue Lives,” or all lives for that matter,” she said. “And yet, it’s a very specific movement that has come together because in this country, our judicious process and our judicial system is not equitable at this point in time.”

Worcester grew up in University City, where she says she attended the diverse public school system. She said it gave her a good education – both in academics and in life lessons.

“By the time I graduated from the high school, there were 15 percent of my fellow students that looked the way that I do,” she explained, pointing out the diversity of the student body. “I got to experience first- hand what it’s like to be a minority, in a scholastic environment at least, and I learned a lot and it humbled me.”

Worcester said she is also retired from the military and worked in health care. She recently moved back to University City, seeking to live in a more diverse community again.

She hopes to help the region find a way to heal and move forward, and calls on others to join her.

“We can choose to be part of the problem or we can choose to be part of the solution,” she said. “No one can force anyone to change what is in their hearts or in their minds. But if we open up our hearts a bit, I guarantee your minds are going to change and they’re going to change for the better.”

