Urban League president: Progress in Ferguson must spread to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Urban League President Michael McMillan said he can point to several things that have taken place since the Ferguson protests that have been very positive, including Centene's $30 million building with 250 jobs, more diversity in government and on the police force and the Urban League's new community empowerment center.

It's that kind of progress he believes we now need to bring to the rest of struggling communities.

McMillan sat down with 5 On Your Side’s Mike Bush to talk about the last few days of protests in our city and where we go from here.

