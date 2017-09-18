Washington Univ. students urged to protest

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Culpeppers surveillance video
-
More than 80 arrested, multiple officers injured during protest in downtown St. Louis
-
Vandals hit Delmar Loop in University City
-
Evie Clair talks about her dad and 'America's Got Talent''
-
Security officer shot in Casino Queen armed robbery
-
Woman calls for unity after Delmar damage
-
Third night of unrest turns violence
-
How kids are hiding drugs in plain sight
-
KSDK Breaking Live Video
-
Hurricane Irma took their homes and possibly their future
More Stories
-
Protesters gather in downtown St. Louis Monday nightSep 18, 2017, 9:12 a.m.
-
Toys R Us files for bankruptcySep 18, 2017, 11:42 p.m.
-
Loop vandalism a frustrating setback for minority…Sep 18, 2017, 10:31 p.m.