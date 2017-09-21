KSDK
Webster students talk protests, education and change

As the unrest in St. Louis got underway, some students at Webster Groves High School were focusing on social justice.

Sonya Potter, KSDK 6:29 PM. CDT September 21, 2017

WEBSTER GROVES, MO. - As the unrest in St. Louis got underway last week, some students at Webster High School were learning about social justice.

The students were working with instructors from the Anti-Defamation League to become peer leaders. As peer leaders, students learn about social justice issues through training designed to address issues students face each day in their schools and communities. After training, they work together over the course of the school year to create projects they believe will promote a more respectful and inclusive school community. 

5 On Your Side's Anne Allred sat down with the students this week. They talked protests, education and the need for change.

