Jefferson County residents prepare for potential flooding

(Photo: KSDK)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO. - Communities prone to flooding are bracing for a wet weekend ahead.

Emergency officials in Jefferson County say there is a potential for flash flooding.

“We don’t want anyone to be surprised by this incident because there’s going to be a lot of rain,” said Warren Robinson, the county’s Director of the Office of Emergency Management.

“Anyone that is in an area that does typically experience flooding does need to be very aware this weekend,” he said. “But even if you don’t see flooding where you are, we want you to exercise caution as well.”

James and Donna Turner aren’t taking any chances. The couple lives in De Soto, near the Joachim Creek. They say their home floods anytime they get more than 4.5 inches of rain.

“We’re fortunate we have a camper. We moved it up in our church parking lot. We’re going to go up there and stay. I’d rather do that than take chances.”

James is on in-home dialysis, and Donna has had several knee surgeries. In past floods, they’ve struggled to get out of their home on time. For this rain event, they didn’t want any risks.

“Every time they say it’s going to rain, we get scared. We’re trying to figure out what we’re going to do, just in case,” she said.

The Turners and several of their neighbors are connected through a Facebook group, called “Citizens’ Committee for Flood Relief.” The group posts weather updates and flood warnings for residents in De Soto and along Joachim Creek, as well as advocates for long-term flooding solutions.

Emergency officials are also planning to use social media. The Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management posts updates to Twitter and Facebook.

© 2017 KSDK-TV