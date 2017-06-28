Jefferson County teenager forced to sleep in dog crate

A marked squad car parked outside the Byrnes Mill Police Department. (Photo: KSDK)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO. - JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A Byrnes Mill man is accused of physically abusing a female relative and forcing her to sleep in a dog crate on numerous occasions.

Gregory Byrd, 57, was charged Tuesday with one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of misdemeanor assault.

On October 28, 2016, Byrnes Mill Police responded to a 911 hang up in the 3700 block of S. Lakeshore Dr. in the Lake Montowese subdivision.

According a probable cause statement, Byrd openly admitted to striking the juvenile relative on several occasions. He also admitted to forcing the girl to sleep in a dog crate so she wouldn’t leave the house at night, according to the statement.

On the day of the hang up call, the female victim told police Byrd had pulled her around the house by her hair.

She said she could only pinpoint the weekend of September 30, which was homecoming, as the last time she was forced to sleep in the crate, but said it happened on multiple occasions.

“There was some discussion of discipline and what she might do. That’s what I believe he said. But how frequent it was and the length of time she was in there, I don’t know,” said Byrnes Mill Police Chief Garrick Dougherty.

According to police, the girl claimed she had been abused by Byrd since seventh grade, but could not remember exact dates.

With the help of the state, the girl was removed from the home.

According to court filings, Byrd is not to have any in-person, over the phone or social media contact with the teenager.

Bond was set at $5,000.

Dougherty said he was not in custody yet, citing that the prosecutor’s office had only issued a request for a warrant at this time.

