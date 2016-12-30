Jennifer Joyce retires after 22 years

Jennifer Joyce is retiring on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

The top prosecutor in St. Louis is saying goodbye this week.

Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce retires this week after 22 years in the office and 16 years at the helm.

This week, she sat down with Jennifer Meckles to talk about some of her biggest cases, her most popular tweet and what her next adventure looks like.

Joyce is a St. Louis native. Both of her parents held elected office, too, as members of the Board of Aldermen.

“So I grew up working at the polls and handing out literature, going door to door and all that stuff and so I swore I would never, ever get into politics,” she said with a laugh. “And I guess I’m a genetic time-bomb because here I am!”

Joyce said she had just finished undergrad with a business degree when a friend suggested law school.

After she graduated from St. Louis University School of Law in 1987, Joyce joined a private law firm. She said the job was prestigious and glamorous, but she was looking for something more.

“I was basically helping people fight over money, and that just didn’t do it for me,” she said. “So I went to the prosecutor’s office and I lost my secretary and I lost my computer. I didn’t have a window. I shared an office with three other lawyers. And I was in love. In love from day one, I loved the work.”

In 2000, she ran for Circuit Attorney and won. Her first year in charge was a busy one.

The caseload included local investigations of Catholic priests and sexual abuse.

“There were a lot of cases here in the St. Louis area involving abuse,” she remembers. “[It] was very painful for me, as a lifelong Catholic, to see that.”

That year also brought in a big St. Louis voter fraud case, and the monstrous task of reviewing more than 1,000 old convictions in light of new DNA testing, known as the Circuit Attorney Justice Project.

Joyce said most of the reviews confirmed the original convictions, but some revealed wrongful convictions. Joyce and her staff fought to get financial support for those freed from prison as a result.

In those early years, she said drug possession cases dominated the workload in her office, but lately, the Circuit Attorney’s Office is flooded with cases of gun violence.

“Now, why is that? I’m sorry to say it’s not because we solved the drug problem in St. Louis — we didn't,” she said. “It’s because the violent crime has become prominent and the police deploy their resources accordingly, and we process the cases and prosecute them.”

The job has evolved over the years, but one event launched significant change: the unrest in Ferguson in 2014.

“I think it’s changed the entire field of prosecution around the country,” she said.

“My message to people now is: Yes, you have to do an excellent job in the courtroom, you have to perform your lawyer functions with excellence. You also have to communicate with the public, be open, be as transparent as you possibly can. And have those lines of communication, like social media and good relationships with the traditional media.”

Joyce is an avid tweeter, often sharing updates to cases from her office or opinions about current events. She said her most “liked” tweet ever wasn’t even about work — it was about her love for the Spice Girls. She published the post while watching them perform at the Olympics in 2012. The reaction from the public still makes her smile.

“From that I learned, people aren’t seeing me as a human being. And so when I say something human like, 'Hey I love the Spice Girls,' they’re like, 'Wow. She’s a human!' She's not just, 'I’m going to prosecute people and send them to prison.'”

She sees social media as a direct connection to the community

“I speak back and forth on social media with my constituents. That’s a tremendous thing. I get to talk to the boss that way.”

For Joyce, stepping away from the courthouse won’t be easy. She said she is incredibly proud of the work she’s done, and the people working for her.

“I love the Circuit Attorney’s Office, and the mission of the Circuit Attorney’s Office -- to pursue justice,” she said.

Now, Joyce is pursuing a new adventure.

“I had the idea that it would be really cool to live in a motor home and to be a nomad and to just travel around the country all the time,” she said. “And that’s what I’m going to do.”

She and her husband own an RV, and plan to “follow 70 degrees around the country,” as she puts it.

“Our record of being together in the motor home is one month. So, were hoping for a few years, but we’re in totally unchartered territory,” she said with a laugh.

Joyce’s term officially ends December 31, 2016.