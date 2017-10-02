Jim Edmonds says daughter was at Las Vegas concert during shooting

ST. LOUIS, UNITED STATES: St. Louis Cardinals player Jim Edmonds makes a diving attempt on a ball hit by the Atlanta Braves' Rafael Furcal in the first inning of game one of the National League Division Series Playoffs 03 October 2000 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. Edmonds did not make the catch but Furcal was later thrown out attempting to steal second. AFP PHOTO/SCOTT ROVAK (Photo credit should read SCOTT ROVAK/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS - Former Cardinals outfielder Jim Edmonds shared on Instagram his daughter was at the country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night when gunfire erupted.

In a post on Instagram Edmonds said, “my little girl survived the scariest movement imaginable in Vegas last night.”

My little girl survived the scariest movement imaginable in Vegas last night. Actually running for her life. We got that phone in the middle of the night you don’t want to get as a parent. Thank god she is ok. Some friends not accounted for yet. Pray for the people in Vegas our family and friends included. 🙏🙏🙏 picture taken earlier that day. A post shared by Jim Edmonds (@jimedmonds15) on Oct 2, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

As of 1 p.m. on Monday, officials say 58 people were killed and over 500 injured in the massacre.

Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire from his hotel room on the 32nd floor at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Paddock was found dead by officers.



