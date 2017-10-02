KSDK
Close

Jim Edmonds says daughter was at Las Vegas concert during shooting

Ashley Cole , KSDK 1:52 PM. CDT October 02, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Former Cardinals outfielder Jim Edmonds shared on Instagram his daughter was at the country music festival in Las Vegas Sunday night when gunfire erupted.

In a post on Instagram Edmonds said, “my little girl survived the scariest movement imaginable in Vegas last night.”

As of 1 p.m. on Monday, officials say 58 people were killed and over 500 injured in the massacre.

READ MORE: Latest on Las Vegas strip shooting

Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire from his hotel room on the 32nd floor at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Paddock was found dead by officers.
 

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories