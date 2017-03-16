ST. LOUIS, MO. - Get ready for a full Margaritaville experience! Jimmy Buffet and The Coral Reefer Band are making their way to St. Louis this summer.

The “I Don’t Know” Tour will make a stop at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on July 6 at 8 p.m.

"We are thrilled to have Jimmy Buffett make his return to St. Louis,” said Larry Pearson, General Manager of Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. “Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band concerts are always a top highlight of the season for both fans and our staff. We can’t wait to transform the venue into Margaritaville on July 6th!"

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

© 2017 KSDK-TV