Job fair offering over 1,000 local positions

Job Fair (Photo: Sean824)

ST. LOUIS - Over 1,000 jobs are coming to an upcoming job fair in St. Louis.

Next Wednesday, March 29, JobNewsUSA plans to hold a job fair at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel - Westport. Several St. Louis-area businesses will be present, including Enterprise Holdings, St. Andrew's at Francis Place, Rothman Furniture, and more.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet face to face with hiring managers, as well as view upcoming hiring opportunities that may not be open to the public.

JobNewsUSA plans to offer some on-the-spot interviews.

Job seekers are asked to pre-register to attend the fair. Those who attend should dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes along with them.

