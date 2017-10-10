Joe Buck joins St. Louis' bid for Amazon HQ

Joe Buck in his Twitter pitch to Amazon. (Photo: Screengrab, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - The deadline is approaching for St. Louis to deliver on its pitch to be the new Amazon headquarters. And now, some of the regions most famous faces are getting behind the effort, sending messages to the mega-retailer.

A lot of people are dreaming of an Amazon sign on the former AT&T building, as a phase one while a brand new headquarters is built. And one of those working to make it happen is broadcaster Joe Buck.

"This could be your town," Buck said in a video posted to Twitter, "and my god we would love to have you."

Like AB before them, Joe Buck is pitching Amazon on making STL its company town.

"What I love about it, it's just easy. Life is easy in St. Louis," he continued in the video.

In the video Tweeted out Tuesday, Buck is the latest to publicly get behind the region's effort to win a nationwide competition for Amazon's second headquarters.

The online retailer is apparently out of space at its space-aged headquarters in Seattle. And an HQ2 promises at least 50,000 new full-time jobs with salaries that average more than $100,000 a year, plus 5 billion in infrastructure investment over the next fifteen years.

That kind of potential economic jolt has cities like Phoenix, Chicago and Detroit jockeying for Jeff Bezo's attention.

Buck's video won't be the last from St. Louis. Those close to the proposal said Jim McKelvey, the co-founder of the mobile payment system Square, will soon make a pitch for how the region can ramp up its workforce through programs like his Launch Code which trains tech workers.

Olympic gold medallist Jackie Joyner Kersee will join the pitch as well, a pitch bringing together the city, at least four counties, and now national names with local loyalties.

"St. Louis is part of my DNA, my family's DNA," Buck said in the video. "I choose to call St. Louis home and I hope you will, too."

© 2017 KSDK-TV