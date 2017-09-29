Join 'Benjamin's Gift 4 Kids' on November 3

(Photo: Benjamin's Gift 4 Kids)

O'FALLON, MO. - An infant's short-lived journey ten years ago helped birth what organizers hope to benefit children with rare health disorders.

Benjamin's Gift 4 Kids, described as an 'evening of giving,' will be held in O'Fallon, Mo. on Friday, November 3. A concert, dinner and an auction will be held, featuring Kraig Parker, a world premiere Elvis Presley impersonator, and Genevieve Dew, a five-time Las Vegas music award winner.

The event, named after Benjamin Will Cooper, was formed to 'honor his legacy of hope, love, and strength.' Cooper passed away in 2005 as an infant due to diaphragmatic hernia and congenital heart defects.

Benjamin's Gift 4 Kids teamed up The Awaken Project to help raise awareness and funding to fight the heroin epidemic affecting young people. The nonprofit organization educates kids to deny drugs through the use of school presentations.

Tickets for 'Benjamin's Gift 4 Kids' cost $100. The price of admission includes dinner, an open bar, a concert, and auctions. The event begins at 6 p.m. at The Christy on 9000 Veterans Memorial Parkway.

For more information, visit BenjaminsGift4KidsNowInc.org, or call (636) 205-4690.

