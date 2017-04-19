Journey to the Top reopens on Arch grounds

The Gateway Arch (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Rides to the top of the Gateway Arch resumed Wednesday following a long closure over the winter.

The reopening of the South Tram comes as part of the Arch ground renovations under construction the past several months. The North Tram will be reopened at a later date.

Tickets can be purchased at the Old Courthouse and outside the Arch's north leg. Online tickets are currently only available for reservations made for April 27 and later. Officials expect to sell out of tram tickets with the reopening.

