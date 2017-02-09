Judge orders to put soccer stadium, MetroLink tax on ballot

Aerial view rendering of the proposed SC STL stadium. This view to the West illustrates the front of the facility at Market and Union Station. Photo via HOK (Photo: HOK, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis soccer stadium plan cleared another hurdle Thursday when a circuit court judge ordered two bills necessary for the funding of a stadium to go to vote in April.

Judge Michael Mullen, of the 22nd Circuit Court, made the order Thursday, a spokesman for the court said. In addition to the stadium funding plan, he also put the sales tax increase to fund MetroLink on the April ballot.

The MetroLink tax increase would automatically cause the city's business use tax to go up, but there's a part two to that. Under a second ballot initiative, the city would direct that revenue toward a new MLS stadium near Union Station.

Both bills need to pass for the stadium to be funded. Both need a simple majority to pass.

