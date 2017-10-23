Judge will not block new abortion law

A gavel. (Photo: Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK-TV)

A judge in Kansas City will not block a controversial abortion bill that takes effect tomorrow.Planned Parenthood and the ACLU challenged that law.

It requires women have two appointments with the doctor performing the abortion. But those visits have to be 72 hours apart.

Opponents argue it's wrong to make women take two trips to the clinic, especially women who live out of town.

Republican State Attorney General Josh Hawley said he was pleased with today's decision.

