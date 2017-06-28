Keep your kids safe and save cash with Safety Stop

Safety Stop. (Photo: St. Louis Children's Hospital)

ST. LOUIS - Every parent likes to save money when it comes to their kids.

When my premature baby was in St. Louis Children’s hospital for more than three months last summer, I learned about a great place. It’s called Safety Stop and it not only keeps your kids safe, but saves you cash. probably go to Safety Stop for something every few months and I wanted to share it with you.

My most recent visit was just days after my daughter, Nora, crawled for the first time. Safety Stop, celebrating its 10th year in our community this month, does free baby safety consultations. I set up an appointment and they sent me a 5-page questionnaire about my home and possible safety issues. I brought the questionnaire to my appointment and the Safety Stop employee, Brittany Kaiser, spent about 45 minutes with me going over every room in my house. There were all sorts of things I hadn’t thought of like razors in the bathroom trashcan and medicines in my purse. What can I say, I’m a first-time mom!

Brittany guided me through solutions for all the red flags inside my home. Most of the safety guards are available for purchase at Safety Stop. I got almost everything I needed which was 11 items for a total of $36! Safety Stop sells a myriad of things from sleep sacks to car seats to bike helmets and they don’t make a dime off any of it. Every item is sold at cost because St. Louis Children’s Hospital is a not-for-profit hospital.

“Infant carriers are typically around $200 and ours is only $68 for the whole thing; the carrier and the base,” Brittany said.

Sleep sacks which usually retail for around $30 are only $10.

St. Louis Children’s Hospital’s Safety Stop exists so that a child’s safety is never compromised due to cost or lack of knowledge. Employees will also install your car seat and check your child’s bike helmet for proper fit and they do it all for free.

“It’s just such a great resource and you don’t have to be involved with the hospital to use us. It’s for the community so grandparents, babysitters, nannies, aunts and uncles, brothers, sisters, expecting moms… anyone can come and use us,” Brittany said.

I know I’ll be back again.

You must make an appointment to use Safety Stop by calling 314-454-KIDS.

Safety Stop has four locations:

St. Louis Children’s Hospital off Kingshighway Blvd. (2nd floor of Children’s parking garage)

St. Louis Children’s Specialty Care Center at Hwy 64 and Mason Rd.

The Magic House, 516 S. Kirkwood Rd.

Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway, O’Fallon Mo.

© 2017 KSDK-TV