Kids beat the heat at soccer summer camp

Kids enrolled in soccer day camp drink plenty of water to stay cool during the excessive heat.

FENTON, MO. - The excessive heat isn't keeping kids from spending time outdoors. At the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, summer camp is in full swing. However, coaches are making some modifications to help campers stay cool and safe.

The kids have big goals. Soon-to-be fifth grader Brayden Burr says he'd like to play soccer in high school and college.

"Soccer is my favorite sport," he said.

To improve their skills, many kids come to day camp every summer.

"My favorite game is this game called Lightning," camper Ellie Hankins said. "You're running around a lot."

They give it their all. Even in excessive heat.

"Last time I was here, it wasn't really that hot out, so it's a bit of a change," Burr said.

"I get really hot and sometimes I have to stand to take a break," Hankins said.

Their coaches are all about the breaks.

"If somebody needs to take a break, we'll just let them go over and sit in the shade," said Steve Pecher, director of the St. Louis Scott Gallagher Soccer Club.

There are plenty of options for shade, including a large picnic shelter in between fields. Kids can also cool off in the sprinkler.

"It's really fun," Burr said. "They just let us sit in there for like five minutes."

They also take breaks indoors.

"The unique thing about this facility and about our camps is that we're able to take them indoors into our ballroom or the grill area, which is air conditioned," Pecher said. "They also have lunch in there and they can watch movies."

When it's time to go back on the field, their coaches constantly remind them to put on plenty of sunscreen and drink plenty of water.

"You could get sick if you don't so you need to be careful," Hankins said.

"They always tell you to drink the night before you come out and play and just always, when we're taking breaks, even if you don't have to drink, you feel like you don't have to drink, you've just got to keep on drinking," Burr said.

