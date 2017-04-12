Kiener Plaza to reopen in May with new look

Kiener Plaza | Photo: CityArchRiver

ST. LOUIS - The park in the center of downtown St. Louis will reopen to visitors in May.

Kiener Plaza will reopen with a ribbon cutting at noon on May 19 and a community celebration on May 20 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The park has undergone a one year renovation as part of a CityArchRiver project and is a partnership between Great Rivers Greenway, CityArchRiver Foundation and the City of St. Louis.



The $23.7 million Kiener Plaza project is funded privately though the CityArchRiver Foundation and with Propositionn P funding overseen by Green Rivers Greenway.

According to a release, some features in the new plaza include: more than 140 new tree and a shade garden, The Courthouse Law (holds more than 2,000 people for concerts and events), playground for children of all ages, splash pad, iconic Runner Statue, more seating, improved pedestrian connections and improved lighting across the park.



