Kiener Plaza to reopen in May

Renderings of the new Kiener Plaza. Credit: City-Arch-River (Photo: City-Arch-River, Custom)

After almost four years of construction and renovation, crews expect to finish the Gateway Arch grounds by late this year.

Kiener Plaza is mostly finished.

City-Arch-River says the plaza will reopen in May after some landscaping work.

Arch visitors can start riding to the top of the Arch in late March.

And officials hope the rest of the grounds work will be finished by the end of 2017.

