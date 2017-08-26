Killer still on the loose in Glasgow Village quadruple shooting

ST. LOUIS - Police are still looking for leads to give them an idea as to what happened the moments leading up to the murder of four people in Glasgow Village on Thursday.

We're learning more details about the quadruple shooting. One of the victims, an 18-year-old man, was injured in a triple shooting last week in North St. Louis.

Better Family Life's James Clark was the one, who rushed him to the hospital. Clark couldn't believe what he was hearing, after talking to the man’s Aunt.

"You answer your phone at that time of night you know it's not a good call," he said.

A man he rushed to the hospital just days ago, among the four dead in the Glasgow quadruple shooting.

"With all that he had going on positive, there was a web that he was trapped in."



Clark said the 18-year-old was trying to turn his life around. He was going to begin his first year in college. Because of gun violence, he says he won't get that opportunity.



"We got to begin to loosen that web, and eventually eradicate that web so our young people can just focus on climbing the ladder and not worry about being pulled back down.”

The victims were identified as Patricia Steward, 56-years-old, and Joseph Corley, 20-years-old. The two others, the 18-year-old man, and a 10-year-old boy, have not been positively identified yet. Officials said three men and one woman were found dead inside a home on the 10400 block of Balmoral Drive just before midnight.

"That scene is gruesome,” Officer Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Police Department said.



St. Louis County Police have officers working around the clock to find a killer who is still on the loose.



"It's about as cold blooded as you can probably get," Granda said about the crime scene in 10,000 block of Balmoral Drive.

According to St. Louis County Police, officers responded to a residence on the 10400 block of Balmoral Drive just before midnight for a welfare check and made contact with worried family members. When officers went into the house they found four people who had been shot to death.

"We can't ignore the fact that our neighborhoods have become literal war zones,” Clark said.



Clark said the fact a 10-year-old was among the four killed highlights a major problem.



"Women are no longer spared, children are no longer spared, senior citizens are no longer spared and there is no respect for community and life," he said.



He said it's time to turn outrage into action.



"Right now, we do a lot of talking,” Clark said. “And right now lip service just won't serve us. "



Clark admits change is going to have to start within.



"We've got to own this," he said.

Police are still searching for answers. Officers are working around the clock on this case. Late Friday evening, CrimeStoppers announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the quadruple homicide. Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS, or through their mobile app, P3 Tips.

