Kirkwood architectural firm to help paralyzed Rock Hill officer

Matt Crosby and his two sons in his home. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

Schaub+Srote, a Kirkwood architectural firm, agreed to help paralyzed Rock Hill police officer Matthew Crosby this week after a dine-out event in the St. Louis area Thursday.

The firm — which designed the Moonrise Rooftop Bar and massive homes in the St. Louis Area — will help the Crosby, who was paralyzed in the line of duty six years ago.

More than 60 restaurants participated in a fund-raising dine-out event on Crosby's 37th birthday. He said his dream home would be wheelchair accessible and in the area of CBC high school so he can be more active in his sons' lives.

Crosby said he is awaiting the total of the dine out campaign before meeting with the firm.

