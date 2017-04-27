'Kirkwood Brewhouse' Review: Come for the candied bacon, stay for the atmosphere

Kirkwood Brewhouse

Located in the heart of Kirkwood, just off Manchester and Lindbergh Boulevard, Kirkwood Brewhouse offers hungry stomachs, thirsty lips, and sports appreciative folks quality in every area of the room.

In this day and age, people don't want to hand their hard earned cash over to the run of the mill bar and grill with atmosphere as dry as the winter air and food that is easily forgettable; they want an experience and food that doesn't just remind they come back, but sets a timer in their stomachs for the eventual return. Instead of trying to appeal to one demographic of the dining world-kid friendly, American food, sports addicts-Kirkwood Brewhouse combines all the unique qualities that people desire when they go out for the night, but it offers up the taste that is required to bring satisfaction to the minds long afterwards.

Restaurant Layout

The restaurant is wisely divided between two areas: the bar area with the smaller tables, three shouldered bar, and access to large sized restrooms. To the left of the entrance, there is a more intimate setting for larger parties to dine and drink. If you want to stumble in and have a drink with your menu, there is a place. If you need a few chairs and quieter surroundings for the kids, there is a place for that as well. Key note: there are televisions on both sides of the restaurant, and perfectly sized above the tables.

High marks for the decor's minimalist approach. With no disrespect to neighborhood establishments, no one comes back to a place because there's a dusty varsity coat on the wall or at least four framed pictures of the Three Stooges and the obligatory large painting of Marilyn Monore. They come back for the food, and the walls of Kirkwood Brewhouse suggest a highly sophisticated dedication to cuisine, relaxation, and a chance for the eyes to rest.

There are two bathroom locations, so I doubt you'll be waiting long.

Did I mention the food?

Menu Highlights

What's great about this menu? It's only two pages long. It's never easy when you go to a place and the menu is sixteen pages long. How can one choose? Kirkwood Brewhouse rides with the "less is more" ideal for menu construction. Robert Irvine would approve.

For starters, just order the Candied Bacon. For all the men and women who can't have Christina Hendricks and Chris Hemsworth, the lovely strips of bacon will be a fine reprieve. Crispy and double cut applewood cured ale with a fine sprinkle of brown sugar-they are almost worth fighting for, and if you could want to go all in on the night, pair them with a cheesburger, and a ticket to Pleasuretown awaits. However, what if you just watched a James Bond film and want to be classy? Try the Crispy Calamari appetizer. Let me spin it for you quick: the calamari are flash fried with sweet peppers and doused with a freshly made remoulade comprised of roasted red peppers. The basket of onion rings is plentiful and the breading won't collapse upon touching.

If the KB House Salad isn't enough, you can add calamari or shrimp to it in order to spice it up a bit.

For dinner, I'll give a couple routes for you to punch into your colon GPS:

*Candied Bacon Burger with a side of KB Wings. Stop playing, and go all in with the bacon from heaven, a pair portion of meat, and resting on a pretzel bun with house made beer cheese creating the river for it all to float on. The wings, fried just the right amount, are covered in a sweet and spicy sauce. If you like a savory meal with some kick, this combo is the ticket.

*Grilled Atlantic Salmon with a balsamic mustard glaze. The seasonal vegetables and whipped potato are comforting, but you should kick it up to a side of baked mac n' cheese or French fries on the side. You get a healthy strip of the freshest salmon on the market and a dream worthy order of cheesy goods.

Honorable Mentions-

Don't forget about the Cuban Pulled Pork Sandwich: if you have seen the wonderful film Chef, then you know this option is worth having. It has two kinds of pork (pulled and smoked), longhorn cheddar, smoked ham, jalapeno, and BBQ sauce. Add in the French baguette with pickles and mustard, and you may fall out of your chair. When you get up off the floor, finish the side of baked beans.

The Smoked Meat Sampler includes strips of brisket and chunks of smoked turkey that are filling and juicy, while the sauces that come with it will provide every BBQ-holic with a choice of where to dip.

DRINKS

I'll tell you something point blank: Tank 7 is the beer of the Gods. When they drink on the set of HBO's Game of Thrones, they have this hop-filled farmhouse ale that is sure to demand a second pint.

The Four Hands seasonal is always a delight, while Urban Chestnut comes in three fold with Zwickel, KB House special, and Seasonal. If ales and bitter finishes aren't your thing, try Modern Brewery's Citropolis or just stay classy with a Stella Artois (also one of the healthiest beers you can consume anywhere).

Don't feel like dancing with the Beer Network Fancy Crowd? Bud Light, Bud Select, and Heineken are available as well as the scrumptious Boulevard Wheat. Have a beer and order for a party with a bucket of six domestic beers only costing 18 dollars. What?

When you come to Kirkwood Brewhouse, there's quality and quantity, with a soon to be arriving 590 The Fan radio station landing next door. You could have a great lunch and meet Frank Cusumano after his morning show concludes. This spring, a beer garden is opening up outside the restaurant.

Out of all the reasons to come to KB, here's the main one: Tasty food with something for everyone. You can be like Robert De Niro in Midnight Run, and enjoy a little surf and turf action. Or you could have a basket of wings and candied bacon and think about a sandwich after the third pint is down.

Take your pick, but know one this: You will be coming back to Kirkwood Brewhouse.

*Kirkwood Brewhouse is located at 10312 Manchester Road in St. Louis, Missouri. Reach them at (314) 395-1365.

**Hours: Monday-Saturday-11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with Sunday closing one hour sooner at 9 p.m.

© 2017 KSDK-TV