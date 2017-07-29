Kirkwood PD warn of 'major' water main break

Dark blue flowing river water surface drowning generic water boat

KIRKWOOD, MO. - Kirkwood Police warned residents Saturday of a 'major' water main break that could interfere with weekend traffic.

Around 6:50 p.m., Kirkwood Police posted the alert to their Facebook page. South Kirkwood is closed in both directions between Big Bend and Woodbine.

The Kirkwood Water Department is investigating. No estimate was given for when the road will re-open.

This story is developing.

