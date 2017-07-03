Kirkwood trio earns perfect ACT scores

Photo: Kirkwood School District | Mathew Colbe, Catherine Skubiz, Clayton Pokorny

KIRKWOOD, MO. - Congratulations to three local high school students!

Kirkwood High School students, Mathew Coble, Clayton Pokorny and Catherine Skubiz scored a perfect score of 36 on the ACT.

Less than one-tenth of one percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score.

"We are very proud of Mathew, Clayton, and Catherine for their academic achievement and look forward to the accomplishments they will continue to achieve in the classroom, extracurricular activities and service projects for their community," said KHS Principal Mike Havener.



