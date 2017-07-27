Korean War POW/MIA soldier returns home

US Army Reserve Cpl. Edward Lee Borders

A prisoner of war has returned home.

The body of Army Corporal Edward Lee Borders arrived at Lambert Airport Thursday morning and and an Honor Guard escorted his remains to his hometown of Harrisburg, Illinois.

The Army says Borders went missing during the Korean War in February 1951 and died later that year in a POW camp. He was 20 years old.

Services will be held Saturday with full military honors at Cottage Grove Cemetery in Harrisburg.

You can view Borders' obituary on the Weirauch Funeral Home website.

