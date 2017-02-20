Koster gets new job at Centene Corp.

Chris Koster (Photo: File Photo)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Former Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster has a new job at Centene Corp.



The Clayton-based company announced in a statement that Koster has been hired to be the managed care company's senior vice president of corporate services.



Koster, a Democrat who served eight years as attorney general, lost last year's race to become Missouri's governor to Republican Eric Greitens.



Centene says Koster's appointment is effective immediately.

