Koster gets new job at Centene Corp.

Associated Press , KSDK 11:29 AM. CST February 20, 2017

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Former Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster has a new job at Centene Corp.

The Clayton-based company announced in a statement that Koster has been hired to be the managed care company's senior vice president of corporate services.

Koster, a Democrat who served eight years as attorney general, lost last year's race to become Missouri's governor to Republican Eric Greitens.

Centene says Koster's appointment is effective immediately.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

