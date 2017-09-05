Krewson: ‘There's a lot of anxiety and worry in our community as we wait for Stockley decision'

File photo of Mayor Lyda Krewson

ST. LOUIS - While the community waits for a ruling in the Stockley trial, Mayor Lyda Krewson sent out a letter Tuesday morning to share her thoughts on the issue.

LETTER FROM KREWSON

Good Morning…. I’d like to visit with you for a minute about the pending Stockley case.

The newscasts, newspapers, blogs, and social media are filled with speculation about when and what the verdict will be in the Stockley case.

I don’t know that. I don’t know the verdict and I don’t know when it will come. But I do know that there’s a lot of anxiety and worry in our community as we wait for that decision.

We stand, again, on edge — awaiting a legal decision that will have a major impact on the lives of many. People who are our neighbors, our sons, our dads and our friends. We’re are on edge because we have watched, in this country and in our region, that legal decisions can and do result in families and sometimes entire communities being left without a sense of justice. That can and has resulted in protests and demonstrations.

Regardless of the outcome in this case, we have piles of data, stacks of reports, and stories from our friends and neighbors that tell us that St. Louis is in need of healing. The worry and anxiety we are feeling today is not without cause, and it did not start with Ferguson. It has its roots in the story of our country. I hope we will all learn more about the laws and policies that closed the doors for some, while leaving them open for others.

We now live in a time where the tensions caused by those laws and those policies affect us all in our daily lives. It affects us in different ways, but we must all recognize and address the history that is present at our feet.

It is our choice now to continue to yell past each other and keep our minds closed or to consider how we might acknowledge what we've inherited and what we perpetuate and how we might learn about it, and how to choose a different way forward.

These are our neighbors, our fellow citizens, our co-workers. Without all of us working to acknowledge and understand this history -- how we hurt, how we heal and how we help each other -- we won’t grow as individuals, as a community, as a city, or as a region.

So as we await this legal decision, please don’t let the anxiety, the worry, and the pain determine how we treat each other. Try to understand the reactions of others. Be open to what we don't understand in others' reactions. Ask ourselves how we might feel if it were our son, daughter, mother, father, or friend at the center of this legal decision. Ask ourselves if we can turn this anxiety and distrust into something constructive.

I am asking what can I do? What can I learn? I hope you will join me.

Thank you for listening. My thoughts are with each and every St. Louisan today.

On Monday night, Anthony Smith’s family gathered to honor his memory and demand closure.

READ MORE: Smith family demanding justice in Stockley murder trial

© 2017 KSDK-TV