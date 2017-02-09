KSDK tech upgrades from 1947 to 2017 (Photo: KSDK tech upgrades from 1947 to 2017, KSDK)

ST LOUIS - As we celebrate 70 years of television broadcasting, we thought it would be fun to contrast the changes in the 'tools of the trade' between 1947 and 2017.

When KSD-TV (the original call letters) signed on in 1947, local television was actually shot on film.

Photographers had to get the film developed after shooting footage on a news story, a process that could take hours.

Everything from telephones, typewriters, and station news vehicles have changed dramatically over the years.

"If you shot too many feet of film on a news story, you would get yelled at," recalls Bob Garger, a longtime KSDK employee. "It was too expensive to waste.

In the above video, Pat McGonigle goes back to the days of black and white TV to demonstrate how much things have changed.

(© 2017 KSDK)