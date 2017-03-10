KSDK
Close

Ladue man wins $1 million Powerball prize

Alexandra Martellaro, KSDK 1:55 PM. CST March 10, 2017

LADUE, MO. - A Ladue man is $1 million richer after matching the five white-ball numbers in a February Powerball drawing.

John Shepherd purchased the winning ticket at Parker BP on Benham Road in St. Louis on February 11. The five white-ball numbers were 5, 9, 17, 37 and 64. The Powerball number was 2.

The gas station will receive a $1,000 incentive for selling the winning ticket.

Photos: Faces of those who have won the lottery

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories