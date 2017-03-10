Ladue man wins $1 million Powerball prize

Powerball (Photo: Getty Images, Custom)

LADUE, MO. - A Ladue man is $1 million richer after matching the five white-ball numbers in a February Powerball drawing.

John Shepherd purchased the winning ticket at Parker BP on Benham Road in St. Louis on February 11. The five white-ball numbers were 5, 9, 17, 37 and 64. The Powerball number was 2.

The gas station will receive a $1,000 incentive for selling the winning ticket.

