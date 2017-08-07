Lambert airport janitors unionize

Lambert-St. Louis International Airport (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Janitors working at St. Louis Lambert International Airport have joined SEIU Local 1.

The union represents 50,000 workers across the Midwest, including more than 6,000 in the St. Louis region. More than 10,000 janitors are represented by the union.

“Our airport should be an economic engine for our entire city, not just the airlines. That means fighting to raise standards at Lambert and making sure airport jobs are good jobs,” said St. Louis Lambert International Airport Janitor Lasean Smith in a statement. “Lambert is the first place many people see when they visit St. Louis, and by coming together on the job, we can make that experience for travelers even better.”

The janitors are employed by Regency Enterprise Services. This fall, they say they'll kick off negotiations for a contract that guarantees annual raises and a voice on the job.

© 2017 KSDK-TV