Land bank study tackles avandoned property in St. Louis

St. Louis is the reluctant landlord to nearly 12,000 tax-delinquent, abandoned real estate properties including empty lots and rundown buildings. Thanks to a one-year study funded by the Environmental Protection Agency, St. Louis is exploring new ways to reduce the inventory of its land bank, operated by the Land Reutilization Authority (LRA).

After identifying abandonment and vacancy as a priority, the St. Louis Land Bank Assessment suggests new tools and policies to address a major problem for the city, sometimes entire blocks of rundown buildings.

Stakeholders often demand these eyesores be torn down, but it’s costly.

“The average cost is roughly about $8,000 depending on the size of the structure,” said Otis Williams, executive director of the St. Louis Development Corporation, which oversees the Land Reutilization Authority. “It would eliminate a terrific amount of blight that’s currently in the city. We empathize with the people who are sometimes located next to these properties.”

Among the recommendations made in the St. Louis Land Bank Assessment are increased staffing and financial support for the LRA, the city department that acquires, maintains, or tears down abandoned properties. The land bank report also encourages using technology to better keep track of the properties, and communicate better with stakeholders affected by abandoned buildings.

“Otherwise you get a sense of frustration in the community when there’s not that level of transparency, saying it just feels like the city’s not doing anything, when in fact they are doing probably the best they can do with what they have,” said Alexandra Miller, the urban planner who led the land bank assessment. Miller’s company, Asakura Robinson, conducted the study.

The report includes a five-year action plan to show how the recommendations should be prioritized. One recommendation involves creating seminars to help community groups and realtors transform vacant properties.

