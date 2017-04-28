KSDK
Law Enforcement Memorial canceled due to rain

Kiya Edwards, KSDK 2:32 PM. CDT April 28, 2017

CLAYTON, Mo. (KSDK) – Rain washed out an event honoring police officers and firefighters who have died in the line of duty in St. Louis County. The 40th annual Law Enforcement Memorial was scheduled to take place at St. Louis County Memorial Park Friday morning.

This year, Officer Blake Snyder's name was added to a memorial wall. He was shot and killed in October after an 18-year-old man ambushed him. While there was no formal presentation, bagpipers and drummers played songs on the police department balcony.

The memorial event will not be rescheduled.

