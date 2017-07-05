Lead Muny actor pulls out of role because of common St. Louis ailment

Flags outside the Muny for the 2017 season. (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Its opening night for "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" at the Muny, and another funny thing happened to the lead actor once he got here.

"Our lead, Peter Scolari (of Girls and Honey I Shrunk the Kids) who was playing the part of Pseudolus," said Mike Issacson, the Muny's creative director. "A combination of a sinus iNfection and a reaction to all the wonderful wildlife in Forest Park; his sinuses got out of control and he woke up with no voice" said Mike Issacson, the Muny's creative director.

That means after going through much of the intense rehearsal process, Scolari had to pull out of the main role. It's a unique situation for Muny producers, faced with putting on big performances on an outdoor stage in a city known for its allergens.

"If someone sensitive, they have a reaction here," said Issacson. "The Broadway community, everybody knows the Muny, and what it is in all it's glory. So they're usually not surprised (by the allergens), they are jusy surprised at their reaction."

Since Muny reductions don't use understudies, they called up actor Jeffrey Schecter to take on the role. He's had just three days to learn his part. He was most recently cast as Scuttle the seagull in The Little Mermaid, the latest Muny show. Also in that show, the who played Ursula had to refrain from singing in the first week of rehearsals, she too had lost her voice due to allergies.

