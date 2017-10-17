Leaders, activists call for changes after unrest

Mayor Lyda Krewson(L) and Interim Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole were targets of criticism in a call to action from local leaders Tuesday. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Some local leaders and activists made new demands to the city Tuesday.

They sent a letter to Mayor Krewson, the Board of Aldermen and St. Louis police demanding change following the unrest in Ferguson and the Stockley decision.

They say they want a new public safety strategy, a police chief that will reform the department, and more accountability on the Ferguson Commission.

They want the city to condemn and punish Interim Chief Lawrence O'Toole for his department's response to the protests. They also want the St. Louis Police Officer's Association to fire business manager Jeff Roorda, who they said has served as the de facto spokesperson for the association.

Democratic committeewoman Annie Rice posted a copy of the call to action on her Facebook page:

