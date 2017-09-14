Leaders, victim's family call for peace ahead of Stockley decision

Former SLMPD officer Jason Stockley has been charged with first-degree murder for a 2011 killing on West Florissant. (Photo: Houston PD, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Leaders at the state and local levels are calling for peace ahead of a ruling in the Jason Stockley trial.

On Thursday evening, Republican Governor Eric Greitens said compassion, love, peace and understanding need to prevail over violence.

"Whatever the verdict is, we will protect every single person's right to peacefully protest. And whatever the verdict is, we will also protect people's lives, their homes and our communities," he said.

Speaking downtown, Greitens was joined by Christina Wilson, the fiancée of Anthony Lamar Smith, 24. Wilson also called for peace.

"If you feel like you want to speak out, speak to whatever comes to you, just do it in a peaceful way," she said.

Stockley is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Smith from December 2011. The judge in the case has spent more than five weeks so far deliberating the former St. Louis Police officer's fate.

There is no official indication from court officials of when a ruling is expected. However, there are signs from area officials and law enforcement that it could be coming shortly.

Clergy members and activists have promised demonstrations if Stockley is acquitted.

In a new video released Thursday , St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the city would protect people's right to assemble and protest, but that violence and destruction of property would not be tolerated.

"It should not be difficult to both understand and support the right to free speech, and be clear that those who commit violence or destructive acts will face consequences," she said.

The city will establish a free public protest zone at the park at the corner of Market & Tucker.

© 2017 KSDK-TV