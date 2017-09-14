Leaders, victim's family call for peace ahead of Stockley decision

ST. LOUIS - Leaders at the state and local levels are calling for peace ahead of a ruling in the Jason Stockley trial.
On Thursday evening, Republican Governor Eric Greitens said compassion, love, peace and understanding need to prevail over violence.
"Whatever the verdict is, we will protect every single person's right to peacefully protest. And whatever the verdict is, we will also protect people's lives, their homes and our communities," he said.
Speaking downtown, Greitens was joined by Christina Wilson, the fiancée of Anthony Lamar Smith, 24. Wilson also called for peace.
"If you feel like you want to speak out, speak to whatever comes to you, just do it in a peaceful way," she said.
Stockley is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Smith from December 2011. The judge in the case has spent more than five weeks so far deliberating the former St. Louis Police officer's fate.
