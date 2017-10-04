Legal observers providing support for protesters

ST. LOUIS - When dozens of arrests happen, protesters have a network of attorneys and legal observers taking note of what's happening during the civil unrest.

There have also been a number of legal observers and lawyers meeting with protesters after their arrested during the Stockley protests. The ACLU is working with the National Lawyers Guild to train legal observers.

Protester Tricia Harris says she appreciates the observers monitoring the demonstrations.

“We're not going to stop this," she said, "there will be more arrests, so to know they're behind us is huge.”

The ACLU says legal observers are neutral observers who monitor police interaction during protests to make sure civil rights aren't violated. As protesters were arrested Tuesday night, they identified themselves to the legal observers on scene.

Since the Ferguson unrest in 2014, ACLU Missouri has trained more than 200 legal observers. Some of the legal observers are attorneys or just people willing to take note of what's going on during unrest.

Sara Baker, Missouri’s ACLU Legislative and Policy Director, says the legal observers look for whether an unlawful assembly is declared unlawful when there isn't any unlawful assembly. She says they also look for any sort of escalation during a police response. They also look for individuals who aren't wearing any sort of identifying material.

There are also private criminal defense attorneys monitoring the protests. Six of the 143 arrested Tuesday night were from out of the St. Louis area. Everyone arrested has been charged with trespassing.

